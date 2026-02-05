KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Human Resources Ministry’s (Kesuma) initiative to develop a pathway enabling Malaysian employers to directly hire foreign workers is seen as a necessary move to curb excessive recruitment costs, address the lack of transparency and prevent the exploitation of foreign workers by intermediaries.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said discussions with foreign embassies showed broad agreement on the need for a recruitment framework that reduces unnecessary costs, removes middlemen, and ensures workers understand and consent to their employment terms before arrival.

He emphasised that foreign labour remains a critical resource for Malaysia’s economy, particularly in sectors where local participation remains low.

“MEF expressed confidence that the proposed government-to-government, technology-enabled recruitment model, including digital verification and secure payment mechanisms, will significantly improve Malaysia’s labour governance ecosystem if implemented consistently and with stakeholder consultation.

“MEF stands ready to continue working closely with Kesuma, the Home Ministry and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that this initiative is sustainable, transparent and aligned with international best practices,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Syed Hussain also commended Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan for his proactive leadership in addressing key challenges faced by employers and foreign workers.

He said MEF has consistently advocated for all labour-related matters to be placed under the purview of Kesuma, with immigration requirements remaining under the Home Ministry. — Bernama