KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) will only enter into force after Malaysia and the United States exchange written notices pursuant to Article 7.2 of the ART.

According to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), the exchange of written notices is to confirm that all internal ratification processes have been completed and both countries are ready to implement the ART.

“Once the notification exchange process is complete, the ART will come into effect within 60 days or on another date mutually agreed upon by both parties,” it said in a reply on the Parliament website yesterday to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh), who sought an explanation from the government regarding the statement that the ART with the US cannot be withdrawn but that the government will examine and renegotiate certain clauses deemed to be unfair.

On January 20, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the ART, which was signed on October 26, 2025 during the 47th Asean Summit, had yet to be implemented as the government was still in the negotiation stage and wanted clear written assurances.

In this regard, Miti said the government was conducting a comprehensive assessment of the clauses under the ART to ensure the implementation of the agreed commitments is subject to the Federal Constitution and national development policies, domestic legislation and Malaysia’s commitments in various international forums, including free trade agreements. — Bernama