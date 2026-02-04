GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 — Penang Police received eight police reports involving various cases during the three-day Thaipusam celebration in the state since last Saturday.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said four investigation papers have been opened, involving two cases of violent crime and two cases of property crime, with two local men detained to assist investigations.

“Overall, the 2026 Thaipusam celebration at the Penang state level proceeded in an orderly, smooth, and safe manner as planned.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Penang Contingent deployed 1,280 personnel to ensure the safety of all devotees, visitors, and road users throughout the celebration,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said PDRM estimated that approximately 1.1 million Hindu devotees and visitors attended the Thaipusam festivities in Penang over the four-day period.

Azizee said the journey of both the golden and silver chariots to and from their destinations was carried out smoothly under the strict supervision of PDRM personnel without any untoward incidents.

“The Penang PDRM Contingent would like to express its highest appreciation to all parties involved in helping to successfully carry out security control duties throughout the 2026 Thaipusam celebration, which I consider to be among the most successful and safest compared to previous years,” he said. — Bernama