KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The government has given an assurance that whatever policies or approaches are implemented, including the process of digitalising services, especially in the field of security, will not jeopardise the people’s interests and future, including that of the Orang Asli.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that although the use of MyDigital ID is targeted towards accessing government services, the manual approach is still being continued to facilitate those in vulnerable groups.

He added that although the MyBayar PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) online application has been fully integrated with MyDigital ID since October 1 last year, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and rural folk with limited internet access or digital skills can still settle their summonses and other matters through alternative methods.

“For rural areas and Orang Asli settlements, the establishment of the Digital Economic Centres under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will also help the communities to access government services through internet facilities and digital literacy training.

“MyDigital ID is a safe alternative digital identity confirmation and does not fully replace the use of MyKad or physical self-identification documents. As such, those who can’t access digital facilities, manual and face-to-face confirmation methods at service counters will continue to be implemented,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today. — Bernama