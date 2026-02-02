KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Block 1 of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building (BSAS) is now open to the public starting today, marking one year since restoration works began on the historic landmark.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Hannah Yeoh, said the gallery will welcome visitors daily from 9am to 6pm, according to a report published in Kosmo! Online today.

To celebrate the reopening, she added that admission to the Kuala Lumpur City Gallery within the building will be free for the first month.

“Now, this iconic landmark in front of Dataran Merdeka is fully accessible to the public. From previously closed-off areas, visitors can now explore its history, including the new facilities inside the building.

“BSAS opens to the public from February 2, 2026, offering one of the earliest opportunities to see the refreshed face of this national heritage site,” she said in a social media post today.

Hannah noted that as Malaysia’s gateway to the world, Kuala Lumpur continues to thrive with its heritage, culture, and unique urban experiences.

“Don’t miss this chance. Bring your family. Bring your friends. Come and experience the history of Kuala Lumpur for yourself,” she added.