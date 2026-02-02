SEPANG, Feb 2 — Independent railway assessors have confirmed that the KL International Airport (KLIA) Aerotrain system is operating as intended, with service disruptions observed since commissioning being those commonly encountered during the early operational phase of complex rail systems.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), in a statement today, said the assessors found that the disruptions do not pose a safety risk as structured engineering controls and continuous monitoring are in place to manage the issues effectively.

“During the implementation of the Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP), which commenced on Nov 15 last year, Aerotrain operations have remained stable, recording an Operational Service Availability of 100 per cent in December 2025, up from 98.67 per cent in July 2025, reflecting high system availability while inspection, testing and validation activities were carried out,” it said.

The independent assessment identified two critical systems with a direct influence on train reliability, service availability and recovery performance, namely the power supply system and the rolling stock.

For the power supply system, while the overall design and protection systems were found to be adequate and generally operating as intended, areas such as installation quality, power rail condition monitoring and clarity of operational roles were identified for continued focus to strengthen long term reliability.

For the rolling stock, particular attention was placed on the current collector device, which influences traction continuity and service stability due to its close interaction with the power rail.

According to MAHB, the CAP has been implemented through coordinated workstreams covering inspection and rectification, system testing and validation and trial operations.

“Inspection and rectification activities across the Aerotrain system have been completed, with the programme now at the final milestone to close out remaining rectification actions identified during system-wide inspections,” it added.

During the CAP period, MAHB said engineering hours were initially scheduled from 9 pm to 7 am but were later shortened to 11 pm to 7 am to accommodate festive and school holiday peak periods.

MAHB said it will continue to implement the remaining CAP measures in a coordinated and proportionate manner, supported by ongoing monitoring and independent oversight to further strengthen system reliability and ensure consistent Aerotrain operations at KLIA.

MAHB on Dec 16 last year announced that two independent assessors, Alstom and IJMC-PESTECH, which review the Aerotrain’s design, installation, operations and maintenance, are expected to submit their consolidated reports by mid-January 2026. — Bernama