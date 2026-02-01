KOTA KINABALU, Feb 1 — The new electricity tariff in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan will begin today, involving an adjustment of the average basic tariff rate to 39.70 sen per kilowatt hour (kWh) from the previous 34.52 sen per kWh.

According to an infographic issued by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (Sabah Electricity) and shared with the public, about 85 per cent of domestic consumers with electricity usage of up to 600 kWh per month will only experience a minimum bill increase of up to RM27 or none at all, depending on usage.

For small commercial users, the protected electricity usage block will continue up to 500 kWh per month, with the minimum bill increase capped between RM0 and RM24, including for grocery shops and small businesses.

In addition, various rebates and discounts have been provided to reduce the impact of the new tariff implementation, including a RM40 monthly rebate for Hardcore Poor Heads of Household through the e-Kasih system.

Sabah Electricity is also offering a 10 per cent discount to welfare homes, houses of worship and registered educational institutions, as well as a 20 per cent discount through the Off-Peak Tariff Rider (OPTR) mechanism for low-voltage commercial and industrial users who consume electricity outside peak hours.

In efforts to support strategic sectors, a new 10 per cent discount is also being extended to the agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries sectors to ensure stability in the food supply chain.

Consumers are also encouraged to participate in the Energy Efficiency Programme by adopting more prudent energy usage to reduce the impact of higher bills and to support the use of renewable energy.

Detailed information on the new tariff schedule and estimated monthly bills can be obtained via the company’s official website at www.sesb.com.my/tariff, including the use of the electricity bill calculator provided. — Bernama