PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — Applications for 20,000 Grade DG9 Education Service Officer (PPP) positions, offered on a contract or Contract of Service (CoS) basis will be open from March 2 to 20, said Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad.

He said the recruitment exercise was aimed at meeting the demand for teachers nationwide.

Azam said the official announcement on the recruitment of new teachers would be made on Feb 23, with screening and interviews scheduled from April 27 to May 14, 2026, in collaboration with the Education Services Commission (SPP).

According to him, the large-scale teacher recruitment initiative was part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) early preparations for the implementation of the Malaysia Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026-2035, while also supporting the voluntary enrolment of six-year-old pupils into Year One beginning next year.

“MOE is committed to ensuring sufficient teaching staff and improving the quality of national education in line with the Madani Government’s agenda,” he said in a statement today.

To maintain teaching competency, Azam said selected candidates would undergo specialist training at the Ministry of Education’s Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) in various fields of specialisation prior to their postings.

“This initiative reflects the Madani Government’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of national education for the benefit of Malaysian children,” he said. — Bernama