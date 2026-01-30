GOMBAK, Jan 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim performed Friday prayers at Masjid Ar-Rahimah in Taman Greenwood today, his visit drawing an enthusiastic crowd and highlighting the mosque’s long-standing role as a spiritual anchor for the Gombak community for over three decades.

The mosque’s compound was filled with excitement as students from nearby schools, including SMK Seri Gombak and a neighbouring Islamic school, gathered to catch a glimpse of the prime minister’s arrival.

Some, caught up in the moment, even climbed onto their friends’ backs for a better view as Anwar walked from his car towards the mosque’s entrance.

The call to prayer began just as he was about to enter, the azan echoing through the compound in a moment that felt both immediate and timeless.

Dressed in a light purple Baju Melayu, Anwar joined worshippers for the Friday sermon titled “Practices and Virtues of Sha‘baan,” where the khatib reminded the congregation of the spiritual significance of the month leading into Ramadan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is greeted by the congregation as he arrives to perform Friday prayers at Masjid Ar-Rahimah in Taman Greenwood, Gombak on January 30, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The visit put a national spotlight on a mosque that has served as a community pillar since its construction began in 1987.

Tucked beside the constant rush of the DUKE highway, Masjid Ar-Rahimah was officially inaugurated in June 1989 by the late Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, the current Selangor Sultan’s father.

For generations, it has served as a centre for prayer and social life, welcoming long-time residents who have lived in the area since its early development.

Its blend of traditional Islamic and modern design, featuring polished terrazzo flooring and sections of blue mosaic tiles, mirrors the evolving character of Gombak itself. Accessibility has long been part of its design, with wheelchair ramps in place for the neighbourhood’s elderly and early settlers.

Over the years, the mosque has frequently been visited by local leaders, including former and current Selangor menteri besar, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, reinforcing its status as a key community institution.

After the prayers, the same group of schoolchildren gathered once again near the entrance, eager for another glimpse as Anwar emerged and made his way back to his car.