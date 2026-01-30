KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — While many teachers opt for postings closer to urban conveniences, one educator has found deep fulfilment serving in a school located in an Orang Asli settlement deep in the interior of Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Hasmadi Ghazali, 48, reported for duty at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Balar in Pos Balar earlier this month, bringing to an end nearly 11 years of a long-distance marriage with his wife, Norsiah Along, 50, a Temiar Orang Asli who lives in the settlement with their four children.

Pos Balar is accessible only via an off-road journey from Kuala Betis, and is about 90 kilometres from the town of Gua Musang.

Before being transferred to Pos Balar, Hasmadi, who hails from Jengka, Pahang, had been teaching at SK Sri Kelana in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, since 2013.

“I am grateful and happy because it has always been my hope to serve in Pos Balar. This was my second transfer application, and I did not expect to be posted here, even though there are several Orang Asli schools in Gua Musang.

“In this area, Muslims are a minority, so I hope to contribute to preaching efforts, especially outside my official teaching hours, to ensure that those who have embraced Islam continue to receive guidance,” he told Bernama recently.

He said SK Balar, which was opened in 1994, provides education to Temiar Orang Asli children from 11 villages in the surrounding area. The school currently has 24 teachers and 296 pupils, including 69 Muslim students.

Acknowledging that this is his first experience teaching Orang Asli pupils, Hasmadi said the teaching approach at the school requires a deep understanding of the local community’s socio-cultural background, as well as a high level of patience and creativity.

“Here, the emphasis is on providing students with basic literacy and numeracy skills, with a compassionate, care-based approach. It is different from urban schools, where students are more exposed to technology and various forms of communication media.

“Orang Asli children also face a higher risk of dropping out, which is why they require more focused attention. At times, a ‘personal outreach’ approach is necessary to encourage them to attend school regularly and remain within the education system,” he said.

Hasmadi added that his ability to speak the Temiar language has greatly facilitated communication with both students and the local community, easing daily interactions and helping to build trust.

He said the Temiar language is also used in daily communication at home, further aiding his adjustment to life in the community.

“When you can speak their language, (academic) lessons become easier to understand, especially at a basic level. At the same time, it allows me to offer them religious guidance slowly and carefully, in ways that are appropriate to their capacity and context,” he said.

For Hasmadi, the decision to teach in Pos Balar is in line with his personal wish to contribute in whatever way he can, in a place he now considers home. — Bernama