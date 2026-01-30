GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd today awarded scholarships to 25 Penang-born students, marking the third year of its programme aimed at supporting local talent and investing in the state’s future.

At the award ceremony held at St Giles Wembley Hotel, Ancom Crop Care chairman Datuk Dr Abd Hapiz Abdullah described the scholarship not as charity, but as an investment in young people.

“We hope that our scholars will one day give back to society and become role models who inspire others to pursue education and lifelong learning,” he said.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who officiated the event, commended the initiative.

“We believe strongly that no capable young person should be held back simply because of financial constraints,” he said, praising Ancom for showing a “sincere desire to uplift homegrown talent.”

He also encouraged the scholarship recipients to build their futures in Penang after completing their studies.

A. Alarijha says the Ancom Crop Care scholarship will significantly lighten her parents' financial burden as she had been relying on them and a PTPTN loan to pay her university fees. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

For the recipients, the scholarship provides a crucial financial lifeline. A. Alarijha, 22, a student at Universiti Utara Malaysia, said the aid will significantly lighten her parents’ burden.

“This will help a lot, as I have been relying on my parents and a PTPTN (National Higher Education Fund Corporation) loan to pay my fees,” she said.

Woon Zhi Yu, 22, who is studying public relations at Han Chiang University College, shared a similar story of financial strain.

Woon Zhi Yu, a public relations student, has been working part-time to cover living expenses while renting a room in Penang after her parents relocated to Perak. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“I have been working part-time to pay for my living expenses as I am renting a room here while my parents are paying for my fees using their EPF,” she said, explaining that she had to rent a room after her parents relocated to Perak to care for her grandmother.

Another recipient, 21-year-old Universiti Malaysia Terengganu student Nurul Najwa Mohamad Sazali, said she was encouraged to apply by a friend who was a previous Ancom scholar.

“I was pleasantly surprised to get this as this would help in paying my university fees,” she said, adding that she hopes to work in the civil service after graduating.

Nurul Najwa Mohamad Sazali was pleasantly surprised to receive the scholarship after being encouraged to apply by a friend who was a previous Ancom scholar. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Ancom Crop Care, a major Malaysian agricultural chemical company, launched the Penang scholarship programme in 2024 with a RM1 million fund.

This year’s 25 recipients follow cohorts of 13 students in the first year and 27 last year.

Successful applicants receive a maximum of RM10,000 each for tuition fees over the duration of their programs.

The scholarship is open to students pursuing degree programs (except medicine and dentistry) at any local or private university.

Recipients of the scholarship must sign a two-year bond with Ancom Crop Care, though the company may use its discretion to release them from the bond.