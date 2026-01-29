‎SHAH ALAM, Jan 29 — The Selangor state government is planning measures for schools managed by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) in response to the early entry into Year One at the age of six starting next year.

‎Menteri Besar Selangor Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Jais is currently preparing a framework to ensure the effective implementation of this policy, particularly in religious schools under its management.

Jais Education Division will submit their proposal, and I am confident that we will have a clearer direction. I also plan to hold a retreat during Ramadan with all education stakeholders in the state.

“This will include Jais, the State Education Department, universities, and others. We want to explore how each entity can build strong relationships that benefit everyone involved,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Voluntary Local Reviews (VLR) here, today.

Amirudin, who is also the State Education and Human Capital Committee chairman, said he had met with the State Education Department to gather detailed information about the policy implementation.

“We have talked with the education department about how this policy may affect schools, and we will make the necessary changes. The school schedule will help us decide if we can run two sessions and how to adapt. The main concern will be having enough teachers,” he added. — Bernama