KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A total of 1,520 police officers and personnel will be mobilised to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow around Batu Caves in conjunction with the Thaipusam festival this Sunday (Feb 1).

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the deployment comprises 166 senior officers and 1,354 rank-and-file personnel from the state contingent, Bukit Aman and several other contingents.

According to him, of the total strength, 1,376 personnel are from the Selangor contingent, while the remaining 144 are from external units.

“The police will close roads under the jurisdiction of the Gombak district police headquarters (IPD) from 12.01 am Jan 30 until midnight on Feb 3.

“Seven main roads will be closed in stages, depending on the situation, to facilitate the movement of devotees and ensure smooth traffic flow,” he said at the Op Palu press conference in Batu Caves here today.

Shazeli said the routes involved include the Kampung Melayu Batu Caves traffic light intersection, the exit from Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2) to Batu Caves Temple, Jalan Perusahaan to Batu Caves Temple, and the MRR2 exit from Sri Gombak to Susur Perusahaan.

“Also to be closed in stages are the three-way junction of Jalan Seri Batu Caves (SBC) 8 and Jalan Batu Caves Lama, the SBC traffic light junction in front of Shell, and the Batu Caves bypass leading to the main gate of Batu Caves Temple,” he said.

Shazeli advised road users without business in the celebration area to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

“Details of each affected route will be updated on the Gombak IPD Facebook page for public reference,” he said.

Meanwhile, he reminded the public that the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Batu Caves Temple area is a prohibited zone for drone operations without a valid permit.

“Any party intending to operate a drone must obtain prior approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia. Firm action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the stipulated regulations,” he said. — Bernama