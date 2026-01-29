KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) has seized a lorry after it was caught illegally dumping domestic waste along Jalan PJU 10/9B.

MBPJ’s Enforcement Department said the seizure was made following a period of surveillance and continuous operations aimed at curbing illegal dumping in the city.

The lorry was found to have been used in illegally disposing waste from food business activities. It has since been taken to the council’s vehicle seizure depot, and the operator will face prosecution in court.

MBPJ said the enforcement action was carried out under the Petaling Jaya City Council (Prevention of Littering) By-laws 1999.

The council also reminded the public to use designated disposal facilities and registered waste contractors, and urged them to report any illegal dumping activities in Petaling Jaya to help preserve the city’s cleanliness and sustainability.