KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Members of Parliament from Sabah and Sarawak have expressed hope that the implementation of the Malaysia Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026-2035 would be carried out inclusively by taking into account the realities of education infrastructure in the two states.

Welcoming the move to introduce preschool education from the age of five and voluntary entry into Year One at the age of six, Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) said the policy’s implementation should be aligned with the availability of basic education facilities, especially in rural areas.

“There are still dilapidated preschools, a shortage of child-friendly classrooms and trained teachers, as well as issues related to teacher placement in remote areas. This policy cannot be implemented using a ‘one size fits all’ approach,” she said while debating the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan) raised similar concerns, citing Sandakan, Sabah, as an example of education infrastructure problems.

“In Sandakan, dilapidated schools still exist, education infrastructure remains underdeveloped and students drop out due to weak basic facilities. We need sufficient schools and classrooms and more… time is critical for the government to take action so that students and teachers can have proper teaching and learning sessions,” she said.

Dr Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) said that, based on 2021 birth data, it is estimated that approximately 440,000 children would reach the age of six by 2027.

“If the average class size is 35 pupils, then more than 12,500 classrooms will be required, which would certainly be very challenging for the Ministry of Education to provide all these classrooms within 11 months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) touched on the need to strengthen the education system in Sabah by emphasising alignment between technical training, learning content and industry needs to enhance the employability of youths.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat that although there had been calls to postpone entry into Year One at the age of six due to various concerns, Malaysia could not afford to lag behind in the global education landscape, with 137 countries having already implemented it.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said an additional RM800 million would be allocated in this year’s budget to meet urgent needs, including the recruitment of 18,000 new teachers.

The sitting resumes today. — Bernama