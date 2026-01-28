KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Malaysia possesses a strong and competitive foundation to emerge as a major ship maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub in Asean, according to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

It said that clear industrial policy support, competitive investment incentives, well-planned port infrastructure and systems, an increasingly mature local supply chain, as well as continued government support will ensure the continued growth of the maritime MRO industry.

In addition, the industry can attract high-quality investments, generating high-skilled employment opportunities, and strengthening Malaysia’s position as a competitive and sustainable regional maritime hub.

“The government is fully aware of the great potential of the shipbuilding and ship repair industry, particularly in the area of shipping MRO, as a key driver of the country’s maritime economic development.

“Malaysia’s strategic location, with the Straits of Malacca and the Singapore Strait being among the world’s busiest trade routes, naturally creates high demand for maritime MRO services,” the ministry said in a written reply on Parliament’s official website yesterday.

It was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) who wanted to know the government’s strategy to enhance the capacity of the maritime industry, particularly in the MRO segment, as well as the opportunities identified by the government to position Malaysia as a leading maritime MRO nation in Asean.

MITI said Malaysia offers competitive operating costs, larger shipyard space, and targeted government incentives to enhance MRO technological capabilities, making it an attractive alternative in the region.

The ministry said the growth of the ship repair and maintenance services market, which is in tandem with the expansion of global maritime trade, also presents opportunities for local shipyards to strengthen their reach and specialised services for commercial vessels, tankers, container ships, and offshore support vessels.

Malaysia currently has 110 registered shipyards, including 38 in Peninsular Malaysia and 72 in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as at least 40 local marine equipment manufacturers, demonstrating a broad infrastructure base to support the domestic and regional MRO supply chains, according to MITI. — Bernama