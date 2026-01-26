JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 26 — The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) and the state Fisheries Department are investigating the pollution of Sungai Sayong in Kampung Orang Asli Sayong Pinang here, after the river turned murky and blackish yesterday.

Panti assemblyman Hahasrin Hashim said he received complaints from residents regarding the incident and immediately requested both departments to identify the source of the pollution and its impact on the environment and local fishery resources.

“River pollution is not a small matter. It directly affects the lives of residents, inland fishermen, the river ecosystem, and environmental sustainability. We cannot compromise on any form of pollution that threatens the safety and well-being of the community,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page last night.

He added that following the reports of discolouration, the Johor DOE conducted an inspection at the site at about 3.15 pm.

“The DOE team arrived at the Kampung Orang Asli Sayong Pinang jetty and confirmed that the river water appeared dark and blackish. A representative of the residents, Azman Inam, who filed the complaint, was also interviewed to gather further information,” he said.

“The incident was noticed around 10 am, and checks thus far found no evidence of fish mortality in the river or in cages owned by residents. The complainant informed that the water flow was believed to have originated from the direction of an oil palm mill. Water quality tests using a YSI probe were conducted by the DOE at the location,” he said.

However, Hahasrin said an investigation revealed no effluent discharge from the KKSPenggeli. Surface runoff from the Empty Fruit Bunch (EFB) area was found to be channelled into a well before entering a facultative pond. Drone surveillance and drain inspections also found no signs of overflow or effluent leaks.

He said that preliminary findings showed no evidence linking the mill to the pollution in Sungai Sayong but investigations will continue further upstream to identify the actual source.

He expressed his appreciation to the vigilant residents and the swift response from the Johor DOE and the state Fisheries Department, adding that he would continue to monitor the situation to ensure environmental sustainability and residents’ well-being.

On Oct 31 last year, three villages, namely Kampung Orang Asli Sayong Pinang, Kampung Orang Asli Pasir Intan, and Kampung Orang Asli Kempas Menang, were affected by river pollution after a sand-washing pond burst in Ulu Sungai Johor.

The incident severely disrupted fishing activities and caused water supply interruptions across Johor Bahru, Kulai, Pontian, and Kota Tinggi districts. — Bernama