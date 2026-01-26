PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim injected a dose of football rivalry into an official government event today, celebrating Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Arsenal and playfully teasing his grandson, an Arsenal fan.

The prime minister’s lighthearted remarks came after Manchester United dealt a significant blow to Arsenal’s English Premier League (EPL) title ambitions in a match earlier today, with Matheus Cunha scoring the decisive goal.

Speaking at the National Audit Department’s 120th-anniversary celebration, a cheerful Anwar drew laughter from the audience by referencing the result.

“Alhamdulillah, we were able to carry out this event successfully, and I am even happier because yesterday Arsenal scored two... but Manchester United scored three,” he quipped.

He added that the result had created some friendly family tension.

“My grandson is really upset, well I do follow these developments as well... This is actually a bit personal. I do have some tension with my grandchildren,” he said with a smile.

Before concluding his address, he once again thanked the event organisers and inserted one last playful jab, saying, “...and also thank you for the good news of Manchester United’s victory this morning.”