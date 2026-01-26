IPOH, January 23 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said today complaints lodged with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must be genuine and not motivated by resentment over failed tender bids.

Speaking at a state-level anti-corruption and integrity event today, Saarani said that while the government encourages the public to report wrongdoing, it will not tolerate the misuse of the system by unsuccessful contractors.

“We encourage anyone with information on misconduct to come forward and make a report, but the complaint must be genuine. It should not be based solely on dissatisfaction after losing a tender,” he told a press conference.

“We do not want to create a culture where, for example, seven companies participate in a tender, one is successful, and the remaining six submit complaints just because they were not selected,” he added.

Saarani said all complaints, including anonymous ones, are referred to the MACC for investigation, and he expressed his full confidence in the agency's professionalism.

However, he noted that such reports must be assessed carefully to ensure they are made in good faith.

Earlier in his speech, the menteri besar reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to integrity and good governance as central pillars of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan.

He described integrity as the “soul of progress,” essential for maintaining public and investor confidence.

“Investors come only when they trust our system is fair and transparent,” Saarani said.

“The people believe only when aid reaches those who truly deserve it, and social justice exists only when opportunities are based on merit, not connections or influence.”