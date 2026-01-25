KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast a hot and dry spell across most parts of Peninsular Malaysia, particularly in the northern region, until Jan 31.

MetMalaysia’s director-general, Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, said a convergence of winds is also expected over Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan from Jan 29 to 31.

“This condition has the potential to bring thunderstorms with prolonged heavy rain to these areas during that period,” he said in a post on MetMalaysia’s Facebook page today.

He also advised the public to refer regularly to the department’s official website and social media channels, or to download the myCuaca app for the latest and verified information. — Bernama