KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — A total of 24,322 voters or 50.37 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election as of 3pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Of the three state constituencies in Kinabatangan, Lamag recorded the highest voter turnout, with 55.16 per cent, followed by Sukau (51.27 per cent) and Kuamut (46.02 per cent).

A total of 36 polling centres with 117 polling streams for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections opened simultaneously at 7.30am.

The centres will close in stages until 5.30pm, according to set voting times to allow the 48,282 voters to elect their new representatives.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election is a three-cornered contest among Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while the Lamag state by-election is a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections are being held following the death of the MP and assemblyman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, on December 5 last year. — Bernama