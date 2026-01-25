IPOH, Jan 25 — A total of RM1.8 million in allocation from the Perak government has been disbursed to nine Chinese Independent Schools (SUWA) in the state

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said each school received RM200,000, which is aimed at easing their financial burden, particularly in managing daily operations, maintaining infrastructure, and supporting the welfare of teachers and students.

“The Perak unity government remains committed to ensuring that all streams of education receive fair and equitable attention.

“Education is a long-term investment for both the state and the nation. Therefore, supporting SUWA schools is in line with the principles of inclusivity and social justice,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nga, who is also Kepayang Assemblyman, handed over the allocations at a ceremony held at the Perak Hock Kean Association here during a working visit to several locations in the state yesterday.

The recipient schools are Shen Jai Secondary School, Yuk Choy Secondary School, Poi Lam High School, Nan Hwa High School, Yik Ching Secondary School, Tsung Wah Secondary School (Kuala Kangsar), San Min Secondary School (Teluk Intan), Hua Lian High School (Taiping), and Pei Yuan Secondary School (Kampar).

Meanwhile, Nga also handed over financial assistance amounting to RM524,600 to 333 secondary and university students at a ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan San Min, Teluk Intan.

“This contribution, under Sumbangan kasih MADANI, has benefited more than 5,000 students of various races in the Teluk Intan parliamentary constituency since 2023,” he said.

He added that the early schooling assistance of RM150 per student is also channelled to help students obtain textbooks, learning materials, and academic equipment, thereby easing the financial burden on their families.

During the official working visit, Nga, who is Teluk Intan Member of Parliament, attended the Ponggal at the Devi Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Ladang Nova Scotia. Also present were about 200 students from SJK(T) Ladang Nova Scotia and nearby residents.]

During the visit, he also officiated the opening of a new basketball court at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Phooi Yong, which received an allocation of RM100,000 aimed at encouraging youth to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle.

“Human capital development should not focus solely on academic excellence, but must be balanced with character building, physical health, and the values of unity. Conducive sports facilities in schools will help nurture a young generation that is more competitive, healthy, and disciplined,” he said. — Bernama