KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — Thirteen of the thirty-six polling stations for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election were closed in phases by 2pm today.

The closure began with Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Inarad and SK Sri Ganda in Litang at noon, followed by SK Kuamut, SK Masaum, SK Sangau, SK Tundun Bohangin, SK Litang, and SK Ladang Tomanggong at 1pm.

A final group of five centres, SK Keramuak, SK Sungai Lokan, Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Balat Kinabatangan, SK Bilit, and SK Abai, closed at 2pm.

Meanwhile, three of the nine polling stations for the Lamag state by-election also closed early, with SK Sangau concluding voting at 1pm and both SK Sungai Lokan and Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Balat Kinabatangan closing at 2pm.

The returning officer Eddy Syaizul Rizam Abdullah confirmed the closures.

In Kinabatangan, it is a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar, Warisan’s Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman, and independent candidate Goldam Hamid.

Meanwhile, the Lamag seat is a straight fight between BN’s Mohd Ismail Ayob and Warisan’s Mazliwati Abdul Malek.

The by-elections are being held following the death of the former incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, on December 5 last year. — Bernama