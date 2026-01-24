KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A senior Royal Malaysian Navy officer and a company director have been remanded for seven days till January 29 over suspected involvement in corruption relating to the appointment of crony companies.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said that the senior officer was suspected of recommending and appointing a crony company to obtain work at his workplace while the company director is suspected of being an accomplice.

Both suspects, in their 40s to 50s, were arrested yesterday after they showed up to provide their statements at the Ipoh MACC office in Perak, and remand orders for both of them were issued by Magistrate A Hafiizh Abu Bakar after the MACC submitted applications at the Ipoh High Court yesterday morning.

“Both suspects are believed to have colluded to conduct such activities from 2017 to 2020 and preliminary investigations show that the senior Navy officer is suspected to own property over the total emoluments received, including about eight assets — three houses, three shoplots and two hotels registered under their name,” the source said, adding that there have been deposits by suspicious sources totalling about RM2 million into the officer’s personal accounts and two accounts owned by the hotel companies.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin confirmed the remand of both suspects, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(b) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama