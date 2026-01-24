KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Police have arrested the father and stepmother of a 22‑year‑old woman who died of cancer after a letter alleging years of abuse went viral.

Sibu police chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the arrests when contacted, according to a report by China Press.

He said the pair were taken into custody to assist investigations after the woman’s handwritten letter circulated widely online, detailing claims of mistreatment by both individuals.

The woman died at Sibu Hospital in the early hours of January 18, and her sister later uploaded the letter to social media, saying it was the deceased’s final wish for the document to be made public.

The letter accused the father and stepmother of prolonged abuse and neglect.

The woman wrote that after returning from Kuala Lumpur, where she had undergone treatment for bone cancer, she and her sister were mistreated by their stepmother while their father did not intervene.

She also alleged that during her cancer relapse, her father frequently discussed funeral arrangements, which she described as emotionally distressing.

Her sister subsequently posted several videos to support the allegations, including footage purportedly showing the suspects vandalising a house where the deceased had briefly stayed.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act, which covers abuse and neglect.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both.