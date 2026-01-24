KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — The first two ballot boxes for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election arrived at the Official Vote Counting Centre at Dewan Sri Lamag here at 3pm.

The ballot boxes, from the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Inarad, which closed at noon, were brought to the official vote counting centre via helicopter by SK Inarad polling station head (KTM) Ronny @ Sior Bataim, accompanied by Election Commission (EC) officers.

After the helicopter landed at the Kinabatangan District Council field, the two ballot boxes were taken to Dewan Sri Lamag under police guard.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election saw a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar, Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent).

For the Lamag state by-election, it is a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections were held following the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament and assemblyman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on December 5 last year. — Bernama