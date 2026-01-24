SHAH ALAM, Jan 24 — The Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS) raided seven premises operated by foreign nationals around Puncak Alam at about 9am on Thursday (January 22).

MPKS Enforcement Department director Mohamad Lutfi Mislah Hudin said the integrated operation, carried out in collaboration with the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) and the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), was aimed at curbing business activities that failed to comply with licensing requirements and regulations.

“The more than five-hour operation was conducted following intelligence gathering and public information regarding business activities by foreign nationals in the area, believed to have been operating for the past five months.

“A total of 10 premises were targeted, involving car wash centres, grocery shops and vehicle accessories shops,” he said in a statement yesterday.

However, he said only seven premises could be inspected as three others had been closed and their workers were believed to have fled to evade enforcement action.

He said MPKS issued 15 compounds and five notices for various offences, including operating without a business licence, unlicensed advertisements, premises cleanliness and obstruction of public spaces.

“All the premises were ordered to close immediately, and all equipment was seized, while several foreign male nationals were also detained for immigration offences,” he said. — Bernama