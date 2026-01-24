BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 24 — Penang aims to install 5,000 CCTVs throughout the state, including 1,000 in Seberang Perai, by October for security purposes.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the approach is in line with the use of smart technology such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to create an urban environment that is safer and responsive.

“In line with the approach, the setting up of Seberang Perai ASPIRE Centre (SPACE) as an Seberang Perai City Council integrated operations centre will improve smart city management via data integration, smart complaints system, traffic monitoring, public safety and real-time city services management and boost service quality to all in Seberang Perai,” he said during the officiation of SPACE today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the presence of Seberang Perai mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid and the state executive council.

At today’s event, Baderul Amin said that SPACE will function as the main platform to coordinate city operations systematically, and that efforts had started in 2014 with the setting up of a MBSP CCTV control room and grew alongside the needs of the population.

“Through SPACE, city data management can be conducted in an integrated manner in one control centre and will support monitoring and enforcement such as violation of parking spaces, illegal waste dumping and controlling movement of heavy vehicles, as well as contributing to public safety through real-time monitoring,” he said, adding that SPACE would provide information support to security agencies to boost crime enforcement and prevention.

In terms of technology and infrastructure, SPACE uses fire optic networks as the system backbone and is equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) or License Plate Recognition (LPR) to monitor vehicle movement and so far, 11 hotspots have been identified and are monitored under the MBSP city control system, he added. — Bernama