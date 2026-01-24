KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — A total of 36 polling centres with 117 polling streams for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections opened simultaneously at 7.30am today.

According to the Election Commission, two centres will be closed at noon, with the remaining 34 closing in stages from 1pm to 5.30pm according to set voting times as 48,282 voters cast their ballots to choose a new Kinabatangan MP and new Lamag assemblyman.

The tallying of votes will take place at Dewan Sri Lamag and official results are expected to be announced at 10pm, with 1,106 EC staff, along with 926 police officers and personnel being involved in both by-elections.

A total of 176 police personnel, representing 93 per cent of official early voters, cast their votes for both by-elections on Tuesday, the EC added.

Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent) are vying for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat, while Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) is up against Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan) for the Lamag state seat.

All five candidates will cast their votes today, Mohd Kurniawan Naim at SK Bilit, Saddi (SK Batu Puteh), Goldam (SK Pekan Tongod), Mohd Ismail (SK Bukit Garam II) and Mazliwati at SK Buang Sayang.

The incumbent of both seats, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, died on December 5 last year at the age of 66, having won the Kinabatangan seat in the 15th general election with a 4,330 majority and the Lamag seat on November 29 during the Sabah state election with a majority of 153 votes. — Bernama