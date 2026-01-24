NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 23 — Police detained six men suspected of riding motorcycles dangerously at the southbound Sungai Bakap Rest and Service Area (RSA), near here, following the circulation of a video on social media recently.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said a report was received last Wednesday regarding the 13-second video, which showed several individuals riding recklessly and dangerously by performing wheelie stunts and revving their exhausts loudly at a petrol station within the RSA.

“Acting on the information received, the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of the SPS District Police Headquarters (IPD) managed to trace six motorcyclists believed to be involved in the incident.

“All of them are local men aged between 16 and 20, and were brought to the SPS District Police Headquarters for further action,” he said in a statement last night.

He said all the suspects were remanded for two days until yesterday to facilitate investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous riding that could endanger the safety of other road users. — Bernama