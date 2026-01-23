PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — The government will withdraw the Urban Renewal Bill and table a revised version at a later date, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said the decision was reached at the Cabinet meeting this morning to allow more time to incorporate feedback from MPs and other stakeholders.

“The housing and local government minister himself has informed that there were some input received from Umno MPs, and almost all of these input needed to be included in a new Bill.

“So it is the Cabinet’s wish to enable that process and improve the Bill once it has received all feedback from among other MPs,” Fahmi told reporters at a press conference here.

MORE TO COME