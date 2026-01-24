KUANTAN, Jan 24 — Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delayed his journey to help an accident victim on the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1), near the Temerloh toll exit, yesterday.

According to a post on the Pahang Sultanate’s Facebook page, Al-Sultan Abdullah was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan at the time.

Upon arriving at the scene, he saw an accident involving a motorcyclist and a car.

“Concerned about the injuries suffered by the motorcyclist, he ordered his police escort car to take the victim to the Temerloh Hospital immediately for treatment,” the post said.

The Sultan of Pahang also stepped out of his vehicle to find out about the situation of the victim and the car that was involved before continuing his journey to Kuantan. — Bernama