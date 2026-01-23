JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 23 — A total of 418 Offence Notification Notices (NPK) were issued for littering in public places and roads from January 1 to 22 in states that have adopted the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672), according to SWCorp.

Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed said that of the total, 315 NPKs were issued to local citizens, while 103 involved foreign nationals.

He added that based on SWCorp data, 127 cases were recorded in Kuala Lumpur, 99 in Kedah, 61 in Negeri Sembilan, 58 in Johor, 30 in Pahang, 24 in Melaka and 19 in Perlis.

“Of these cases, 304 investigation papers have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor, with 99 cases receiving prosecutorial approval so far, and 15 cases agreed to be brought to trial in the near future,” he said when met outside the Johor Bahru Sessions Court today.

Earlier, Khalid also attended the first prosecution proceeding for offences involving the disposal of solid waste, namely cigarette butts and water bottles, involving an Indonesian woman and a Bangladeshi man at the court.

He said that among the community service orders that could be imposed on the offenders (OKS) are grass cutting, drain cleaning, toilet cleaning and sweeping of litter.

However, Khalid added that each community service order would be tailored according to the offender’s suitability, with their safety always given priority during its implementation. — Bernama