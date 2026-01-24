PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will continue engagement sessions to improve the Urban Renewal Bill.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said the ministry will discuss with local residents, academics, elected representatives and industry experts to ensure every view is taken into consideration in the process of drafting the Bill.

“The aim of the Bill is to raise the quality of life in urban areas that are neglected, rejuvenate local socio-economies, and ensure the rights of the original owners in the process of urban renewal.

“The ministry will continue to study every feedback received and improve the Bill to ensure the rights of original owners in a more comprehensive manner,” he said in a statement following the Cabinet’s decision yesterday to retract the Urban Renewal Bill.

He added that the Bill will be tabled in an improved format after the process has been finalised.

“KPKT remains committed to ensuring the Urban Renewal Act that will be tabled supports an urban renewal agenda that is safer, better planned, sustainable and liveable, in line with the aspiration of the Madani government,” Nga said.

Madani government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil had said at a media conference earlier yesterday that the Cabinet had agreed on principle that there was need to improve the Bill to allow housing issues in urban areas, especially those involving the urban poor, to be overcome fairly.

The second reading of the Bill had been tabled on August 28 but was not debated before being postponed to the next session. — Bernama