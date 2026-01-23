KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — An 11-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten and struck with a chair by his uncle in a recent viral incident is now under the care of the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Lim Hui Ying said the child also has a younger sibling, and JKM would continue to monitor the sibling’s safety.

“JKM acted immediately once the case went viral and drew public concern to ensure the victim’s safety.

“The department has visited the family, and the boy who was caned has been placed in hospital. His condition is stable,” she told national daily Utusan Malaysia after presenting a smart learning board to SJKC Sacred Heart in Balik Pulau, George Town, today.

Earlier reports said a 38-year-old man was suspected of caning his nephew and throwing a chair at him at a house in Petaling Jaya, allegedly after the child — believed to be between eight and 11 years old — talked back to the suspect’s mother.

Lim said all information related to the case has been gathered, and investigations are being carried out with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Further action, including a possible court order, will be taken under the Child Act, she said.