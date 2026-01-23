PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — The rental rate for this year’s Ramadan bazaar sites under the supervision of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been reduced from RM500 to RM400 to ease the burden of hawkers, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

She said the RM100 reduction is also aimed at preventing any form of unreasonable financial burden.

“The same charges are mandatory for hawker associations to ease the cost for hawkers, especially those doing business at Ramadan bazaars under the supervision of DBKL,” she told a media conference here today.

She said the maximum charge of RM400, including canopy and public liability insurance, is to protect hawkers from the risk of injuries or damage to public property during business operations.

Yeoh also stressed that any practice of subletting, buying and selling sites or taking excessive profit is strictly prohibited, adding that enforcement action will be taken against any violations, including the organisers.

Yeoh said this year’s Ramadan bazaars will be held at nine locations under DBKL’s supervision and 32 sites under hawker associations’ supervision.

To maintain the quality and price of food sold at the Ramadan bazaars, the DBKL, together with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), will conduct daily inspections throughout the month of Ramadan.

“I hope that by reducing the rental, traders will also charge reasonable prices for their food. I also want the Ramadan bazaar environment to always be clean,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yeoh said the rental for this year’s Ramadan bazaar site for the Putrajaya area will remain at RM1,000.

Yeoh said the Madani government has carried out a comprehensive upgrading of the Ramadan bazaars in Kuala Lumpur, in line with its commitment to strengthen governance and to protect the welfare of hawkers and public interests.

“This year’s bazaar will be held based on the principles of being organised and transparent, having integrity and being fair through clear management practices, involving local authority regulation, community involvement and prioritising consumer comfort,” she said. — Bernama