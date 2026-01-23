BANGI, Jan 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will consult Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari on a proposal to cancel plans for a large scale pig farming project in Bukit Tagar.

According to Berita Harian, Anwar said that he would seek Amirudin’s views and, if possible, halt the project before considering relocation to a more suitable site, provided the technology remains assured.

“Even if the technology is sound, it would not be appropriate to proceed in an area that causes public anxiety,” Anwar said after performing Friday prayers at Surau Al Amin in Bandar Baru Bangi.

He added that the Cabinet, during its meeting earlier today, had noted the issue involves environmental concerns as well as unease among communities living near the proposed site.