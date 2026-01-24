KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A meeting between PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin and Bersatu chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Arau, Perlis, yesterday has ended speculation that relations between the two Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties had become “wobbly”.

According to Sinar Harian, Kelantan Bersatu chief Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor said the engagement signalled that ties between the two parties remained stable despite perceptions of recent strain.

“Not long ago, the PAS president visited Tan Sri at his home. Yesterday, Tan Sri met the spiritual leader.

“All this is part of efforts to strengthen ties, and it shows that even though there were some differences before, Bersatu’s relationship with PAS is solid,” he said when contacted by the national daily today.

He was commenting on Muhyiddin’s visit to Hashim at the latter’s residence in Arau.

Kamarudin said the meeting carried weight given the heightened political mood and was a positive signal for both parties within PN.

Yesterday, media reports said Bersatu and PAS would look for ways to reinforce cooperation in PN following several crises in the coalition.

Muhyiddin said the discussion touched on several issues, particularly hopes that the long-standing unity between the two parties could continue despite recent setbacks.

He added that Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah had also conveyed his commitment to finding solutions to certain issues in the state.