KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Malaysia remains open to foreign investments, particularly from enterprises that bring global connectivity, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He added that foreign investments that contribute meaningfully to Malaysia’s broader economic ecosystem and strengthen long-term value creation continue to be welcomed.

“Our task is not merely to pursue growth for its own sake. This requires close collaboration between government and industry, and a shared commitment to long-term value rather than short-term gain,” he said at the China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (CECCM) 2025 Annual Dinner here last night.

Loke said a healthy investment environment is one where growth strengthens the broader ecosystem, allowing businesses to compete responsibly, innovate confidently and grow alongside local partners.

Besides that, he said that resilience has become a defining priority amid today’s uncertain global environment.

“Malaysia is strengthening its economic foundations by improving efficiency, managing risk prudently, and ensuring that development remains grounded in sustainability and good governance,” he said.

Touching on Malaysia-China economic relations, he said the relationship has been shaped over decades by mutual respect, practical cooperation and consistency, rather than slogans.

Citing trade performance, Loke said China remains Malaysia’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade continuing to show strong growth momentum.

“As our relationship continues to evolve, the role of business communities such as CECCM becomes even more important.

“CECCM has served as a bridge, bringing enterprises together, facilitating dialogue, and helping investors better understand Malaysia’s operating environment, regulatory landscape and long-term development priorities,” he said.

Loke added that open and continuous dialogue between government and industry is important as it helps anticipate challenges, resolve issues constructively and preserve economic continuity during disruptions. — Bernama