SUNGAI PETANI, Jan 24 — The list of essential items under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme will be updated at the latest by Ramadan this year.

Political secretary to the finance minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, said there have been requests to include additional essential items in the list, including fresh produce.

“Several parties have suggested adding more items, and the ministry is considering including fresh goods such as fish, chicken and others.

“We expect this to be implemented before Ramadan so that by Aidilfitri, or other upcoming celebrations, it can help ease the burden on the public when purchasing these items,” he said after participating in a gotong-royong clean-up programme held in conjunction with the Menyelusuri Desa - Jelajah Kasih Madani programme at Surau Kampung Perak, Bukit Selambau here today.

Commenting further, he said the government is exploring the best mechanisms to expand SARA to help ease the cost of living for the public.

“We are looking at the best ways to broaden the scope of SARA and it will not be limited to the existing list.

“SARA recipients will also be able to buy items at more small shops, especially in rural areas,” he said.

He added that the number of SARA and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients changes annually.

“The total allocation amounts to RM15 billion, this month we are reviewing and releasing an updated list of SARA and STR recipients.

“The list of recipients varies annually, as some move out of the poor category while new recipients are included. This is why SARA distribution is slightly delayed this year — to make sure it reaches those who qualify,” he said. — Bernama