KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The decision to postpone the re-tabling of the Urban Renewal Bill (URB) or the Urban Renewal Act (URA) in Parliament was made after taking into account 14 improvement proposals submitted at the URA Convention held on October 3 last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the deferment was necessary to ensure the Bill is strengthened by incorporating the views of various stakeholders who participated in the convention.

“The postponement was made because the existing Bill (URB) needs to take into account the 14 recommendations that were deliberated at the convention organised by Wilayah Umno, which was attended by many NGOs (non-governmental organisations), industry players as well as individuals who wish to further strengthen the URA before it is re-tabled in Parliament in the next sitting,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, told reporters this after officiating a dinner in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Indonesian Higher Education Alumni Association (PAPTI) here yesterday.

Earlier, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party maintained its firm stance that it does not oppose urban development, but stressed that the URB needs to be improved and refined.

He said several amendments must be made as proposed by the Umno Special Committee on the URB, chaired by its vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Asyraf Wajdi said the Special Committee had conducted several engagement sessions, including the URA Convention on October 3 last year, which approved 14 proposals for improvements to the Bill for the government’s consideration. — Bernama