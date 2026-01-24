KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed hope that Indonesia will provide more space for Malaysian works — particularly books and art — to enter its market, as a step toward strengthening cultural and intellectual ties between the two “serumpun” (kindred) nations.

He said that this openness is crucial, noting that the current exchange of creative works appears imbalanced despite the long-standing close relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We see Indonesian books entering Malaysia quite easily. Why can’t Malaysian books enter Indonesia?... We must open up the widest possible space for this exchange of knowledge through books.

“If Indonesian songs can be brought into our country, and our songs can be taken to Indonesia — but only on the condition they are recorded in Indonesia — then [the rules] must be widened.

“Malaysian artists should be given the space to record in Malaysia and have the results distributed throughout Indonesia. Only then is it truly serumpun,” he said during the Premier Gala Dinner held in conjunction with the 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Indonesian Higher Education Alumni Association (Papti) yesterday.

Also in attendance were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, and Papti President Datuk Abdul Latiff Awang.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, touched on the screening of Malaysian films in Indonesia, which he noted remains limited compared to the prevalence of Indonesian films in Malaysia.

“We see how easily Indonesian films are screened in our country, yet it is very rare for our films to be shown in Indonesia, with the exception of the film Mat Kilau recently,” he said.

In this regard, he hoped that the close ties between Malaysia and Indonesia would continue to be strengthened, not just through official diplomatic relations, but also through culture, language, and shared thought.

Ahmad Zahid added that history proves the “serumpun” bond between the two nations is inseparable despite colonialism and political differences; therefore, any issues that could jeopardise this relationship should be avoided.

He urged all relevant parties, such as Papti, to play their role as informal bridges to further close the gap between the people of both nations. — Bernama