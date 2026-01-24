KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Malaysia has reinforced its commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive and future-ready digital economy through a series of strategic engagements at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, led by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

In a statement yesterday, Gobind said the engagements reflect Malaysia’s growing role in shaping global conversations on sustainable digital development, ensuring innovation supports both economic growth and long-term sustainability in line with the Madani Economic Framework.

He said Malaysia highlighted that becoming an AI Nation as envisioned under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) will require more than technology adoption, including legislation, regulations and new institutions to unlock the full benefits of digital technologies for the people.

“Malaysia is advancing key enablers such as the proposed Data Commission, which will be instrumental in developing new growth areas through the use of data and mechanisms such as data sharing and data exchanges, while ensuring the responsible and safe use of data across emerging technologies, including AI, quantum and blockchain,” he said.

Gobind said Malaysia also stressed that artificial intelligence must deliver meaningful outcomes for society including equity, access and affordability, while calling for continued global cooperation to ensure cost-effective and responsible AI capabilities — particularly from advanced economies, can be made available to the Global South and developing countries.

In the same context, he said Malaysia proposed that AI adoption must be guided by measurable and tangible impacts for citizens, ensuring digital investments reach the people who need them most.

Gobind also welcomed continued collaboration with WEF on emerging opportunities such as digital embassies, describing the initiative as a forward-looking concept that can strengthen trust, resilience and sovereignty in the digital space.

“Malaysia and the WEF are working on a digital embassy framework, which is planned to be published in April,” he said, adding that the initiative comes as Malaysia’s data centre ecosystem continues to grow, supporting jobs and investment while underscoring the need for sustainable development of digital infrastructure.

Gobind said Malaysia also advanced cooperation on Transitioning Industrial Clusters (TIC), referencing a playbook recently published by Malaysia Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and WEF titled “Industrial Transformation in ASEAN: A Cluster-Driven Model for Regional and Global Collaboration”.

He said the playbook aims to accelerate decarbonisation, job creation and economic growth through multi-stakeholder partnerships, innovative financing, policy alignment and the integration of new technologies, and features case from Bintulu Industrial Hub and Johor Transitioning Industrial Cluster.

“As part of this effort, the first TIC in Malaysia is planned to be launched in Sarawak in June this year,” Gobind said, describing it as a milestone in translating global collaboration with WEF into tangible outcomes for national and regional development.

He said Malaysia will also work with WEF to identify ways for digital transformation best practices and learnings to be shared across countries, to help accelerate progress in productivity, public services and sustainable development.

“Malaysia looks forward to strengthening this partnership with WEF to drive sustainable digital growth that delivers real impact — at home, across the region, and globally,” he said. — Bernama