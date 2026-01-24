KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Former Klang MP Charles Santiago has urged the government to initiate an independent investigation into allegations of trafficking and forced labour involving Bangladeshi migrant workers.

He made the call in response to a Bloomberg report detailing the exploitation of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, according to Free Malaysia Today.

“This is not a failure of paperwork. It is a failure of justice,” he said in a statement.

Santiago said the allegations point to a system of organised exploitation involving syndicate‑controlled recruitment networks and corrupt intermediaries.

He said the conditions described in the report meet legal thresholds for trafficking, forced labour and structural abuse.

Santiago proposed that the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), led by chairman Hishamudin Md Yunus, head an independent criminal investigation covering recruitment agencies, employers and any public officials who may have facilitated the exploitation.

He called for full transparency, including public reporting and oversight roles for civil society and worker representatives.

He said findings should be released in full and that prosecutions should follow if credible evidence of wrongdoing emerges.

The Bloomberg report stated that more than 800,000 Bangladeshis had migrated to Malaysia over the past decade, often paying recruitment fees of up to RM26,700, which pushed many into debt bondage, forced labour and trafficking.

The report also linked the alleged abuses to a syndicate and several officials in both Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Santiago urged the government to provide legal aid, medical and psychosocial support, compensation mechanisms and temporary legal status for affected workers who cooperate with investigations.

He suggested establishing a compensation fund financed through fines and seized assets.

He also called for reforms to eliminate worker‑paid recruitment fees, dismantle syndicate‑controlled pathways and replace existing memoranda of understanding with binding labour agreements.

Santiago said stronger enforcement mechanisms are needed, including independent complaint channels, unannounced inspections and legal remedies for wage theft, passport confiscation and contract violations.

He added that Malaysia should work with Bangladesh and international human rights bodies to ensure bilateral labour arrangements prioritise worker rights rather than profit.

He said the allegations amount to a human rights crisis that requires accountability, systemic reform and justice for those harmed.