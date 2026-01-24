KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — All voters in the by-elections for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and the Lamag state seat have been reminded not to wear clothing, caps, face masks or carry items bearing party or candidate logos or symbols to polling centres today.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said voters were also prohibited from bringing any campaign materials, as well as any campaign taglines or slogans that indicated or implied support for, or inclination towards, any political ideology.

He said failure to comply with or breaches of the stipulated provisions may result in voters being barred from entering polling centres by election officials, and the same reminder also applies to candidates and election workers.

“The EC hopes all parties will comply with election laws, regulations and ethics to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and not disrupt public order. Any breaches of related laws may be subject to action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said voters were also not allowed to use mobile phones at their respective polling stream, and must place their mobile phones at the designated area after receiving their ballot papers and retrieve them after completing the voting process.

Khairul Shahril said voters were reminded to bring their identity cards and voting information records to facilitate name verification and help ensure a smooth voting process.

He said voters could make early checks on information such as polling centres, polling streams and serial numbers through the portal https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my, by contacting the EC hotline at 03-88927018, or via the MySPRSemak application.

“Voters are reminded not to hand over their identity cards to any party other than election officials,” he said.

Khairul Shahril reminded employers to allow reasonable time for employees who were registered voters to go out and vote today, as provided under the Election Offences Act 1954.

The EC also reminded all contesting parties that the campaign period would end at 11.59pm last night, and after the end of the period, all parties must cease all forms of campaigning, including vote canvassing activities.

This includes activities outside polling centres as well as through social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and others.

“All contesting parties or candidates are prohibited from opening, setting up or maintaining booths on Polling Day as this constitutes an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954,” he said.

A total of 1,106 personnel will manage the polling process today, involving 36 ordinary polling centres comprising 117 polling stations or streams.

Khairul Shahril said a total of 48,282 individuals were eligible to vote in the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election and the Lamag state by-election in Sabah, and expressed hope that all voters would fulfil their responsibility by coming out to vote.

He said two polling centres would close at noon today, while 34 polling centres would close in stages from 1pm until 5.30pm according to the stipulated voting times.

“In addition, indelible ink marking for this by-election will be carried out on the left little finger of voters who come to vote,” he said.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, which sees a three-cornered contest between Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar representing Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent); and a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan) for the Lamag state seat; are being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on December 5 last year. — Bernama