KOTA BHARU, Jan 24 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) recorded RM84.14 million in sales nationwide through the Jualan Agro Madani programme last year, generating savings of RM25.18 million for consumers.

Fama Director-General Abdul Rashid Bahri said a total of 61,891 entrepreneurs were involved in the programme, which directly benefited more than 2.6 million visitors.

He said Fama had targeted 4,050 Jualan Agro Madani programmes in 2025 but successfully implemented 4,300 programmes, thus surpassing the target.

“The total sales value reached RM84.14 million, while savings to the people amounted to RM25.18 million,” he said when officiating the opening of the Karnival Jualan Agro Madani @ Kelantan 2026 at the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) Tunjong here yesterday.

Abdul Rashid said the programme proved that it was not merely a plan on paper but one that delivered tangible benefits to the people.

The four-day carnival, which began last Wednesday (January 21), features various attractions aimed at drawing visitors from all walks of life.

Among the main highlights is the Madani Combo Special Sale, offering packages of basic necessities such as egg, chicken, meat, vegetables, tempeh and bamboo shoots at promotional prices ranging from RM5 to RM10.

The carnival also features five main clusters, namely the popular and viral food, fresh produce, agro-based industry, floriculture, as well as government departments and agencies exhibition.

Abdul Rashid said Fama Kelantan will manage the Aidilfitri Ramadan Bazaar within the RTC compound, which will operate throughout the Ramadan month from 3pm to 1am.

He said the bazaar would provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs, including those from Fama, Pasar Tani and the Agro-based Food and Industry (IMAT) sector, to conduct business at low site costs, while offering a variety of food for breaking fast, fresh produce under Jualan Agro Madani and Aidilfitri-related items.

“Comfortable facilities for breaking fast will also be provided to enable visitors to break fast with their families in an orderly and safe environment,” he added. — Bernama