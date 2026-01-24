KRABI (Thailand), Jan 24 — The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, said the Asnaf Transformation Academy of MAIPs (ATAM) must place strong emphasis on holistic human capital development in formulating its plans for the next five years.

The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) president said programmes implemented must be relevant to current needs and based on practical skills, entrepreneurship, employability, as well as financial and digital literacy.

“This integrated approach is, in my view, crucial to ensuring that the asnaf in Perlis are not only skilled, but also competitive and confident to live independently in the future,” he said at the ATAM Board of Directors’ Special Meeting here last night.

It was held in conjunction with the three-day MAIPs Ziarah Mahabbah Programme to the Andaman Region 2026 beginning yesterday.

In addition, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said governance, monitoring and evaluation must also be strengthened, while ensuring that each programme is assessed based on outcomes and impact, rather than merely participation numbers or expenditure.

“Data, analysis and feedback must be utilised to enhance existing approaches and to ensure that funds channelled are managed properly, with integrity, transparency and effectiveness,” he said.

The Raja Muda of Perlis stressed that ATAM was established not merely to implement short-term training or programmes, but to serve as a leading strategic institution with the role of transforming the asnaf.

“From ‘dependency’ to ‘capability’, that is, from being a ‘recipient’ to becoming a ‘contributor’. Therefore, the direction outlined must be clear, focused and centred on real impact on the lives of the asnaf,” he said.

Earlier, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, had a dinner with the leadership and officials of Krabi province, including Governor Angkoon Seelatewakul and its Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Deputy Director of Operations (Army) Colonel Pratharn Talapthong. — Bernama