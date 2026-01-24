PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — Malaysia will reinforce efforts to strengthen Asean unity, maritime security cooperation and regional engagement on the Myanmar issue as the Philippines assumes the Asean Chairmanship in 2026, said Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin.

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Cebu, the Philippines, on January 28–29, he said Malaysia views the Philippines’ priorities as a natural continuation of the key deliverables and emphasised areas advanced under Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025.

Malaysia, he said, welcomes Manila’s intention to build on this foundation and carry the efforts forward next year.

“We will continue to underscore the importance of strengthening Asean Centrality, unity and cohesion to ensure the grouping remains in the driver’s seat of the regional architecture, particularly at a time when strategic competition is intensifying.

“Consolidating Asean’s foundations and credibility, guided by the Asean Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, and international law, remains essential to preserving the bloc as a rules-based, outward-looking and trusted regional platform,” he said.

On maritime security, Amran said Malaysia supports ongoing regional efforts to maintain peace, stability and freedom of navigation, adding that maritime cooperation and confidence-building must be strengthened among Asean Member States.

He also reiterated Malaysia’s view that maritime security is a strategic anchor for regional stability, and emphasised the importance of sustaining momentum towards the timely and early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, which Asean is targeting to complete by July 2026.

Touching on the Myanmar issue, Amran said Malaysia is encouraged by the Philippines’ commitment to continue Malaysia’s Chairmanship efforts in engaging Myanmar stakeholders, while noting that this commitment has already been reflected through the recent Stakeholders Engagement Meeting organised by Manila, following the process initiated by Malaysia.

In addition, he said Malaysia will continue to support the Philippines in 2026 through the Troika mechanism, alongside Singapore, to ensure coherent and consistent regional engagement on the crisis.

Malaysia, he said, welcomes the Philippines’ focus on strengthening trade and investment linkages, advancing digital transformation and building a more innovative, inclusive and sustainable Asean economy.

“These align with Malaysia’s 2025 priorities under the economic pillar and remain vital for Asean’s long-term relevance, particularly in leveraging the creative economy, technology and entrepreneurship as new drivers of regional growth and opportunities for youth and emerging industries.

“We will continue advocating sustainable and inclusive growth, accelerating Asean’s digital agenda including the responsible use of artificial intelligence, expanding innovation-driven intra-Asean trade, and strengthening regional support for micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those transitioning into green and digital sectors,” he emphasised.

He stressed that Asean unity is now more urgent than ever as the region navigates major-power dynamics.

“We are now the fifth largest economic bloc, and we are poised to become the fourth largest by 2030, with almost 700 million people.

“There is great potential for us to strengthen our position. A united Asean will be a strong Asean in determining our next course of action in engaging with the superpowers,” he said.

Building on the foundation laid by Malaysia’s successful Asean Chairmanship in 2025, the Philippines will lead Asean in 2026 with the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”, which focuses on collective efforts to strengthen peace and security, enhance prosperity and empower people across the region.

The Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Cebu on Jan 29 will be the first ministerial-level meeting in Asean’s annual calendar.

It will be preceded by the Senior Officials’ Meeting on January 27, as well as the Informal Consultation and Extended Informal Consultation on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus on January 28. — Bernama