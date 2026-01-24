BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 24 — The government will continue to strengthen community religious schools, including pondok and tahfiz institutions nationwide, through special allocations to improve facilities and educational equipment, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the government provided RM150 million last year, with the allocation increased to RM200 million this year to enhance facilities, including 11 projects involving religious schools and pondok institutions in Penang.

“We want to elevate the standing of religious education because these pondok institutions and community religious schools have long served as a bulwark safeguarding the faith and moral values of the ummah.

“Pondok institutions also have an important historical role dating back to the colonial era, when foreign powers controlled the education system and shaped public thinking. At that time, pondok institutions became a stronghold in defending faith, morality and the identity of the ummah,” he said when officiating at the opening of Masjid Kubang Ulu here today.

Anwar said the government respects the approaches and educational methodologies (manhaj tarbiah) set by scholars and teachers at pondok institutions, and hopes they will extend their cooperation so that improvement efforts can be implemented in line with current developments.

The prime minister reiterated that religious education institutions must continue to be strengthened without neglecting the need to master new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to ensure that Muslims are not left behind in the tide of progress.

“If we do not master AI, others who do not understand values and religion will dominate this field. Technology is like computers and books — some bring benefits while others cause harm. That is why we must understand it and master it,” he said.

Anwar also wants religious schools to strengthen proficiency in the Malay language as a language of knowledge and to enhance the teaching of Malaysian history so that the younger generation understands the foundations of nationhood and the Federal Constitution.

He said this is important so that students of religious schools are aware of the key guarantees enshrined in the Constitution, including Islam as the religion of the Federation, the position of the Malay Rulers and the Malay language as the national language, while also respecting the rights of all Malaysians of various races.

“If we want to progress, we must reach for the skies with knowledge and technology, while remaining rooted to the ground through values, decorum and morality,” he said.

The prime minister said he would hold discussions with several leaders and figures, including Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan, to formulate the best approach to strengthening religious schools and pondok institutions. — Bernama