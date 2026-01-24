GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a one-day working visit to Penang and Sungai Petani, Kedah, today to attend several official programmes, including the launch of the Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery in Penaga near here.

The working visit by Anwar, who is also finance minister, will begin with the official opening ceremony of the new Seberang Jaya Hospital building in Perai, which aims to enhance capacity and improve the quality of healthcare services for residents in Seberang Perai and surrounding areas.

The former Permatang Pauh MP is scheduled to attend the official opening ceremony of the Madani Cultural Carnival and Kenduri Rakyat Penang 2026 in Permatang Pauh, before proceeding to officiate the opening of Masjid Jamek Kubang Ulu in Kubang Semang.

In the afternoon, Anwar will attend the official opening ceremony of the Seberang Perai Aspire Centre and the Santuni Komuniti programme at the compound of the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) Tower, before officiating the opening of the Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery, a key initiative of the Penang government that is expected to complement the archaeological tourism map of the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

The gallery will house national heritage treasures, including the Guar Kepah Skeletal Collection, along with the original storage boxes that were brought back from the Netherlands on Aug 30 last year, and is located at the Bukit Cengkerang Kepah site, which has revealed evidence of a Neolithic prehistoric community in Penang dating back about 5,000 to 6,000 years.

Anwar will conclude his working visit by attending the Closing Ceremony of the “Gema Pendekar Madani” Northern Zone 2026 Gathering and the Pendekar Utama Negara Dato’ Dr Raja Abdul Majid Cup open silat championship at Dewan Kenangan, Sungai Petani Municipal Council, Kedah, at 8.30pm. — Bernama